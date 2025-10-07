Korean anger grows over Tesla battery as government reviews subsidies

7 October 2025 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The South Korean government is contemplating reducing subsidies for Tesla following persistent battery defects that have left some three-year-old models unable to charge. This issue has intensified scrutiny over Tesla’s commitment to consumer protection in one of its key markets, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

Tesla owners in Korea have expressed growing frustration—not only over the battery malfunctions but also due to what they describe as the company’s “irresponsible” handling of the problem.

Online communities have mobilized, demanding recalls or free battery replacements, and have even submitted a petition to the National Assembly. The petition, which has already gathered over 14,000 signatures, has prompted the country’s transport and environment ministries to closely monitor the situation.

“We cannot continue to provide subsidies for vehicles that disadvantage consumers. Depending on Tesla’s response, we may consider withdrawing subsidies altogether,” said an official leading the EV subsidy program at the Ministry of Environment.

“We requested a detailed explanation from Tesla Korea but have yet to receive any meaningful response,” the official added.

Tesla remains a dominant player in the Korean EV market. Last year, the company sold 29,750 vehicles, making it the third-largest imported car brand behind BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Notably, the Model Y was the top-selling electric vehicle in Korea during the first half of this year, with 15,432 units sold—surpassing popular domestic models like Kia’s EV6 and Hyundai’s Ioniq 5.

As Tesla faces mounting pressure from both consumers and regulators, the coming months will be critical in determining whether the company can restore trust in the Korean market and maintain its subsidy eligibility.