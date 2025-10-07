Baku,Tunisia explore joint avenues for education and science in anti-doping
In a constructive step toward strengthening international dialogue, the leadership of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), headed by Dr. Tahmina Taghi-zada, held fruitful discussions with Dr. Mondher Gabouj, Director General of the Tunisia National Anti-Doping Agency (ANAD), Azernews reports.
The discussions focused on possible avenues of collaboration, with education and science identified as potential priority areas.
Among the ideas raised were training and capacity-building programs for athletes and athlete support personnel (ASP), as well as co-hosted educational workshops and seminars.
Both sides noted that further consultations will be needed to develop these ideas into concrete initiatives.
The meeting reflected a shared interest in exploring cooperation that could support clean sport, mutual learning, and scientific development in the years ahead.
