Azerbaijan to establish jubilee medal marking 30th anniversary of Constitution

7 October 2025 19:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

A jubilee medal will be established to mark the 30th anniversary of the Constitution of Azerbaijan (1995–2025), Azernews reports.

A relevant draft law has been submitted to the Milli Majlis.

The proposed amendment to the law “On the Establishment of Orders and Medals of the Republic of Azerbaijan” envisions the creation of the jubilee medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan titled “30th Anniversary of the Constitution of Azerbaijan (1995–2025).”

The draft has been included in the agenda of the plenary session of the parliament scheduled for October 10.