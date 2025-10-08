OTS steps into geopolitical spotlight as Eurasian power centre [ANALYSIS]

8 October 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Gabala, Azerbaijan, marks a significant evolution in the bloc's identity—transforming it from a forum focused on cultural heritage into a growing center of geopolitical and economic influence. With Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev delivering a wide-ranging opening address, the summit underscored the increasing alignment of the Turkic nations in areas such as security, connectivity, energy, and digital transformation.

"Today, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved from merely a platform for cooperation into one of the significant geopolitical centers," President Aliyev declared, setting the tone for the summit. He emphasized the importance of shared ethnic and cultural roots, pointing out that these are not merely symbolic ties, but strategic assets in unifying member states' positions on global issues.

Indeed, the summit reaffirmed that common historical legacies—rooted in language, traditions, and a shared Eurasian geography—are being transformed into actionable policies. This transition from cultural kinship to strategic alignment forms the backbone of what many analysts now see as an emerging regional power center with increasing relevance in global geopolitics.

Security cooperation featured prominently in the discussions. President Aliyev pointed to the strategic need for unity amid global instability, noting that "development cannot be achieved without ensuring security." His proposal to host joint military exercises for OTS members in Azerbaijan in 2026 reflects a growing understanding within the bloc that hard power complements soft power in maintaining sovereignty and ensuring stability.

This follows Azerbaijan’s own recent military developments, including the 2020 victory in the Second Garabagh War and the 2023 counter-terrorism operations, which President Aliyev framed as a restoration of justice and sovereignty. The peace process with Armenia—highlighted by the initialing of a peace agreement in Washington—was portrayed not only as a national victory, but also as a contribution to broader regional peace.

Such developments serve as a model for conflict resolution within the post-Soviet space and underline the increasing importance of indigenous security architectures in regions often shaped by external powers.

The summit also highlighted economic integration as a central pillar of cooperation. President Aliyev described Azerbaijan’s role as a "vital bridge" in the East-West and North-South transport corridors, citing a 90% increase in cargo traffic along the Middle Corridor since 2022. Azerbaijan’s strategic investments in transport—such as the Port of Alat, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, and nine international airports—position the country as a regional logistics hub and connector between Central Asia and Europe.

The inauguration of the Zangazur Corridor was described as a geopolitical and economic milestone, simultaneously enhancing connectivity and reaffirming sovereignty. President Aliyev also called attention to the country’s growing energy portfolio, noting that Azerbaijan now supplies natural gas to 14 countries, and is prioritizing renewables with the aim of generating 40% of its energy from green sources by 2030.

This aligns closely with broader economic trends in the Turkic world. According to the Turkish Economic Review Q2 2025, prepared by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication , OTS countries collectively achieved an average GDP growth of 5.4%, significantly outpacing the global average of 2.3%. Countries like Kyrgyzstan (11.7%), Uzbekistan (7.2%), and Turkmenistan (6.3%) posted particularly high growth, reflecting expanding investment in infrastructure, digital transformation, and energy diversification.

Azerbaijan’s economy grew by a modest 1.5%, yet its trade surplus of $920 million and growing investments in digital and green infrastructure underscore its strategic role as a stable and resource-rich partner within the bloc.

The digital and green transformation agenda

The summit reaffirmed the commitment of member states to digital transformation and sustainability. President Aliyev highlighted ongoing efforts in digital governance and smart city development, particularly in the liberated territories of Garabagh and Zangazur. These initiatives reflect a regional pivot toward innovation-driven growth, with OTS countries investing heavily in green energy and digital infrastructure.

Kazakhstan, for instance, has allocated $3.2 billion toward renewables, while Uzbekistan has raised $1 billion through green bonds. Azerbaijan’s integration into a green energy corridor linking Central Asia with Europe demonstrates how energy and digital agendas are being aligned across the region.

Beyond economics and security, institutional consolidation and cultural unity remain core to the OTS’s identity. President Aliyev proposed commemorating the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress in Baku next year—a symbolic gesture that reinforces cultural solidarity while linking it to the modern political project of Turkic unity.

President Aliyev also acknowledged the growing role of informal summits in facilitating strategic dialogue, referencing last year’s summit in Shusha and this year’s gathering in Budapest. These formats allow for more flexible and focused engagement among member states, and could evolve into a model for future regional diplomacy.

The 12th Summit of the OTS confirmed that the Turkic states are no longer content with symbolic alliances—they are building a shared future rooted in tangible cooperation. From joint military exercises to integrated transport corridors and digital economies, the member states are acting with increasing coordination.

President Aliyev's speech captured the essence of this evolution: "Our common history and ethnic roots, our languages unite us like one family." But beyond rhetorical unity, the summit demonstrated actionable commitment across security, economic, and cultural domains.

In an era of geopolitical realignment and global uncertainty, the Organization of Turkic States is positioning itself not just as a cultural bloc, but as a strategic coalition with growing influence across Eurasia and beyond.