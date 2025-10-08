Netflix launches docuseries on celebrities’ final words

8 October 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Netflix has launched a thought-provoking new documentary series titled The Last Words of a Celebrity, offering some of the world’s most influential figures a final opportunity to share their stories, values, and reflections. Hosted by Emmy Award-winning producer Brad Falchuk, the series features intimate, in-depth interviews filmed under a unique condition: they are only to be released posthumously, Azernews reports.

The debut episode is a powerful tribute to the remarkable life of Dr. Jane Goodall — renowned primatologist, ethologist, environmentalist, and humanitarian — who passed away of natural causes on October 1st this year in Los Angeles at the age of 91. Celebrated globally for her groundbreaking work with chimpanzees, Dr. Goodall was also a passionate advocate for animal welfare and environmental education, inspiring generations to rethink their relationship with nature.

Inspired by the acclaimed Danish TV format “Det Sidste Ord” (The Last Word), the show breaks away from the conventions of traditional documentaries. Each interview is conducted in complete privacy, with only Brad Falchuk and the guest present, captured solely through discreet, remote-controlled cameras. This minimalist setup fosters raw honesty, deep introspection, and emotional vulnerability.

Falchuk describes the project as “moving, unconventional, and transcendent,” adding:

“It’s unlike any other interview format. It’s not just about legacy — it’s about truth, closure, and having the final say.”

The series also explores how people confront mortality, legacy, and the desire to shape how they are remembered — a theme rarely tackled so candidly in mainstream media.

Falchuk serves as the executive producer of The Last Words of a Celebrity, and the premiere episode featuring Dr. Jane Goodall is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.