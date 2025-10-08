Second day of “Halal Business Forum” kicks off in Baku
The second day of the "Halal Business Forum" has officially begun in Baku, Azernews reports.
The forum features a lineup of prominent speakers, including Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, Head of the Asian Development Bank's Azerbaijan Resident Mission; Dinh Viet Hoa, Founder and Chairperson of the Vietnam National Entrepreneurship Association; Rizvan Huseynov, Director of the Caucasus History Center (Azerbaijan); as well as other government officials and company representatives.
Key topics under discussion at the forum include: Enhancing the role of SMEs in the global green transition discourse; A joint declaration on the Baku Climate Coalition for SMEs’ green transition; The role of historical heritage in the development of halal tourism in the Caucasus and Central Asia; The role of women in the growth of the halal industry.
