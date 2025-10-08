Culture Ministry announces master class marathon with cultural figures [PHOTOS]
A series of masterclasses will be held on October 8-18, at the initiative of the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological, and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM), Azernews reports.
The project receives organizational support from the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation and is carried out in cooperation with the Baku City Main Department of Culture and the Absheron-Khizi Regional Department of Culture.
These classes are aimed at teachers and students from music and art schools under the jurisdiction of the Ministry.
The project will be carried out as part of the 140th anniversary celebration of the great composer, musicologist, and educator Uzeyir Hajibayli.
The main goal of this initiative is to enhance the professional level of teachers and to enrich the knowledge and skills of students.
The master classes will cover such areas as tar, kamancha, saz, balaban, qanun, vocal art – the art of khanende (mugham singing), piano, violin, cello, clarinet, vocal singing, and choreography.
The masterclasses, which will be organized in the cities of Baku, Khirdalan, and Sumgayit, will feature renowned musicians and choreographers from the republic, professors, and teachers.
Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!