Culture Ministry announces master class marathon with cultural figures [PHOTOS]

8 October 2025 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A series of masterclasses will be held on October 8-18, at the initiative of the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological, and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM), Azernews reports.

The project receives organizational support from the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation and is carried out in cooperation with the Baku City Main Department of Culture and the Absheron-Khizi Regional Department of Culture.

These classes are aimed at teachers and students from music and art schools under the jurisdiction of the Ministry.

The project will be carried out as part of the 140th anniversary celebration of the great composer, musicologist, and educator Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The main goal of this initiative is to enhance the professional level of teachers and to enrich the knowledge and skills of students.

The master classes will cover such areas as tar, kamancha, saz, balaban, qanun, vocal art – the art of khanende (mugham singing), piano, violin, cello, clarinet, vocal singing, and choreography.

The masterclasses, which will be organized in the cities of Baku, Khirdalan, and Sumgayit, will feature renowned musicians and choreographers from the republic, professors, and teachers.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.