Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina hold first staff talks to deepen defense cooperation [PHOTOS]

8 October 2025 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry hosted the First Staff Talks between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

The meeting, held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry, brought together representatives from various divisions of both countries’ defense institutions.

During the talks, the two sides reviewed the current state of bilateral military relations and identified new areas of cooperation. As a result, a draft plan for bilateral military cooperation for 2026 was prepared.

Both delegations delivered presentations outlining the organizational structures of their respective defense ministries and the ongoing reforms being implemented within them.

The sides expressed confidence that continued military collaboration between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina will serve the mutual interests of both countries and contribute to the further strengthening of their partnership.