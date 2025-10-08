Ganja to host CIS Games closing ceremony

8 October 2025 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

The third CIS Games, hosted for the first time by Azerbaijan, will conclude on October 8, Azernews reports.

On the final day of competition, the next medalists in rhythmic gymnastics will be determined.

The finals will take place at the Shaki Olympic Sports Complex and will begin at 12:00 .

The closing ceremony of the Games will also take place today. The event will be held at the Ganja Stadium and will start at 19:00.

Since its start on September 26, 1,624 athletes from 13 countries have been competing in the Games.

Azerbaijan is hosting the third Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games from September 28 to October 8, 2025, marking a significant event in the region's sports calendar.

This multi-sport competition brings together athletes from CIS member states and invited countries, aiming to promote friendship, cooperation, and athletic excellence.

For the first time in the history of the CIS Games, competitions are being held across seven cities in Azerbaijan: Ganja, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, Yevlakh, and Khankandi.

Each city hosts events in different sports, with the second-largest city, Ganja, serving as the main hub and officially designated the CIS Sports Capital for 2025.

Around 23 sports are being contested across 12 venues, highlighting a broad and inclusive athletic program.

A total of 1,624 athletes from 13 countries are participating in the third CIS Games.

Event mascots Babir and Leyla are helping to generate enthusiasm among young fans.