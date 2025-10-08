Azerbaijan and Spain reaffirm commitment to deepen political and economic partnership [PHOTOS]

8 October 2025 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On October 8, 2025, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Diego Martinez-Belio, Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of the Kingdom of Spain, who was on an official visit to Baku, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, emphasizing the importance of political dialogue, and cooperation in economic, energy, tourism, transport, humanitarian, and cultural fields, as well as discussions on regional developments.

Minister Bayramov highlighted that ties between Azerbaijan and Spain are based on principles of friendship and mutual respect, and underlined the importance of strengthening dialogue and collaboration within international organizations. He noted the significance of recent meetings between the leaders of both countries — held during COP29 in Baku and later in Tirana — as milestones in expanding cooperation.

Both sides also discussed the outcomes of the first meeting of the Strategic Economic Dialogue, held in Baku in March 2025, describing it as an important platform for boosting economic interaction. The talks additionally touched upon Azerbaijan–EU partnership, energy security, green energy initiatives, and cooperation in transport and communication projects.

Minister Bayramov briefed the Spanish delegation on the new realities in the post-conflict period, the ongoing peace process, the results of the historic Washington meeting, and Azerbaijan’s consistent efforts toward sustainable development and stability in the region.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, the next round of political consultations between the two foreign ministries was held. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Spanish side was represented by State Secretary Diego Martinez-Belio.