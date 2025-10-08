Baku Int'l Book Fair offers platform for literary exchange [PHOTOS]

8 October 2025 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 11th Baku International Book Fair, organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, has officially wrapped up, Azernews reports.

The large-scale event, held at the Baku Expo Center, was organized under the theme "Techno-human: A Legend of Yesterday, A Phenomenon of Today."

The book fair drew a diverse crowd, featuring over 41 international organizations from 18 countries, as well as more than 100 local publishing houses, printing companies, and other industry-related institutions.

The event offered a great platform for writers, publishers, and readers to engage in meaningful dialogue about the future of books in an increasingly digital age.

Over the span of seven days, the 11th Baku International Book Fair hosted more than 250 events, including master classes aimed at both children and adults, presentations on inclusive literature, book signings, conferences, symposiums, and competitions.

There were also special sessions devoted to reading and music, adding a rich cultural layer to the event. Industry professionals had the opportunity to exchange ideas, discuss trends, and collaborate on future projects.

One of the highlights of the fair was the opportunity for visitors to explore the latest publications in the book market and engage directly with authors and publishers.

From books on inclusion to the latest works of fiction, attendees were able to immerse themselves in a wealth of literary experiences. In addition, the fair served as an important space for networking and collaboration, providing a valuable platform for the international book industry.

Among the participants were not only Azerbaijan's prominent writers and poets, including several People's Writers, but also esteemed foreign authors from countries such as Turkiye, Argentina, the United Kingdom, Lithuania, and Qatar.

The event featured a mix of well-known literary figures and emerging voices, offering something for every type of reader.

A particularly poignant moment came during the awards ceremony, where several individuals and organizations were recognized for their contributions to the book industry.

The Most Creative Stand Award was given to the Mayak Publishing House, while Chingiz Abdullayev received the Most Read Writer Award. The Honorary Writer Award was bestowed upon Rustam Behrudi, in recognition of his outstanding work in literature.

Reflecting the book fair's broader theme, "Techno-human: A Legend of Yesterday, A Phenomenon of Today," many discussions centered around how technology has transformed the way we read, write, and engage with stories.

As literature continues to adapt to the digital age, the book fair provided a valuable opportunity for creators and audiences alike to consider the intersection of technology and culture.

The 11th Baku International Book Fair, with its diverse events, global representation, and stimulating discussions, has reaffirmed its status as a premier cultural event in Azerbaijan.