Gabala Summit marks turning point in rise of Turkic geopolitical bloc [COMMENTARY]

The 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), held in Gabala, has become a defining moment in the evolution of the Turkic world. Bringing together leaders from across the Turkic geography, the summit not only reaffirmed shared values of history, language, and culture but also underscored a new stage of strategic integration among its member states. The discussions in Gabala highlighted the OTS’s growing role as an influential geopolitical bloc that bridges continents, connects transport corridors, and amplifies the collective economic potential of its members.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the unity and growing influence of the Turkic world, noting that, "Today, the Organization of Turkic States has grown into one of the key geopolitical centers, and our shared history, ethnic roots, and languages unite us as one family." He went on to illustrate the organization’s expanding synergy with a striking analogy: "If the strength of each Turkic state in the OTS is roughly 10, then the combined strength of eight Turkic states is not just 80. Together, they total 800 because their collective power exceeds the simple sum of their parts. This isn’t an exaggeration but a phenomenon grounded in scientific principles."

MP Vugar Bayramov, in his remarks to Azernews, reflected on the significance of the summit, underscoring how President Aliyev’s vision and the overall outcomes of the meeting demonstrate the OTS’s rise as a major geopolitical force. He stated: "The speech of the Azerbaijani leader once again confirmed the formation of the organization as one of the serious geopolitical centers. As the Azerbaijani head of state noted, internal political and economic stability, significant geostrategic position, positive demographics and a young population, great opportunities in the transport and logistics sector, natural resources, as well as growing potential in the military and military-technical fields make the TEU an important actor in the global arena."

Bayramov emphasized that the Turkic world today represents a region whose growth rate surpasses the global average: "The further deepening of strategic relations between the TEU member states creates new opportunities for economic development. This is also reflected in the creation of joint investment funds, an increase in mutual trade volumes, and extensive cooperation in the field of transport and logistics. Azerbaijan is a state that makes a special contribution to the strengthening of strategic cooperation and integration between the Turkic states. In recent years, both the deepening of economic cooperation between the Turkic states and the rapid development of their national economies have been recorded."

In highlighting the economic strength of the Turkic world, he noted that "In 2024, the economy of the Turkic states grew by 5.4 percent. This significantly exceeds the global economic growth rate. The Turkic states, with a GDP of $2.11 trillion, have a 1.8 percent share in the global economy. In 2024, the total trade turnover of the Turkic states amounted to $1.17 trillion, which is 3.5 percent of the global trade turnover. This means that the Turkic world is becoming a new global power."

Bayramov also drew attention to Azerbaijan’s central role in enhancing the region’s connectivity. "After the victory, President Ilham Aliyev repeatedly stated that the main part of Azerbaijan should be provided with unhindered access to Nakhchivan by land. The President stated that the Zangazur Corridor would be implemented and that it was only a matter of time," he recalled, emphasizing the corridor’s strategic relevance.

He further noted that, "The Joint Declaration signed in Washington, D.C., which was signed thanks to the far-sighted policy of the President of Azerbaijan, confirmed the unhindered movement between the main part of our country and Nakhchivan. As noted at the Gabala meeting, the Zangazur Corridor is of great importance as a new transport artery and a second route within both the Middle Corridor and the North-South Corridor. This also means that the Turkic world will be connected by land transport in the very near future. The Turkic world is uniting, and it is developing further."