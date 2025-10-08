Footage from 12th Summit of Council of OTS Heads of State posted on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media [VIDEO]

8 October 2025 21:05 (UTC+04:00)

“I would like to once again express my gratitude to our fraternal countries for their support in the restoration of Garabagh and East Zangezur. Azerbaijanis will never forget this brotherly support”.

Footage from the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala has been published on the social media pages of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

