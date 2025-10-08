Azerbaijan to host Baku Tango Marathon for first time

8 October 2025 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first international Baku Tango Marathon – a three-day celebration of Argentine tango will take place in Baku from October 17 to 19 at the Dreamland Golf Club, Azernews reports.

The event is organized by the InTango school with the support of the Azerbaijan Dance Union (AzDC).

The founder of the first Argentine tango school in Azerbaijan, InTango, co-founder and chairman of the Argentine Tango Committee of AzDC, international competition laureate, teacher, and tango DJ, Ilham Osmanov, noted that tango is one of the most popular social dances in the world today, and Baku is no exception.

"We are creating this marathon for the music, for communication, and for the special silence between the notes where the dance is born. We want our guests to take home not only beautiful photos but also the feeling of being at home, so that the warmth of our city stays with them for a long time," said Ilham Osmanov.

The marathon will bring together tangueros from more than 10 countries, including Turkiye, Georgia, Argentina, Italy, and others, making this event a significant contribution to the development of culture, urban tourism, and the international appeal of Azerbaijan.

The program includes performances by six DJs from different countries, each bringing their unique style, while all deeply respect the classical traditions of tango.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.