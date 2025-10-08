Azerbaijan and Oman discuss opportunities to strengthen economic ties

8 October 2025 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan and the Sultanate of Oman have explored avenues to enhance bilateral economic cooperation.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov shared details of the discussion in a post on his official account on "X" (formerly Twitter).

"It was a pleasure to meet with H.E. Said bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Saqri, Minister of Economy of the Sultanate of Oman, during our business visit to the country," Jabbarov wrote.

"We reviewed opportunities to strengthen economic relations, unlock cooperation potential in trade and investment, and promote joint initiatives in energy, industrial zones, tourism, SMEs, and transit sectors. We also exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s strategic geographic location and its high transit efficiency, which offers favorable conditions for foreign investment," the post stated.