Azerbaijan and Oman discuss opportunities to strengthen economic ties
Azerbaijan and the Sultanate of Oman have explored avenues to enhance bilateral economic cooperation.
Azernews reports that Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov shared details of the discussion in a post on his official account on "X" (formerly Twitter).
"It was a pleasure to meet with H.E. Said bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Saqri, Minister of Economy of the Sultanate of Oman, during our business visit to the country," Jabbarov wrote.
"We reviewed opportunities to strengthen economic relations, unlock cooperation potential in trade and investment, and promote joint initiatives in energy, industrial zones, tourism, SMEs, and transit sectors. We also exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s strategic geographic location and its high transit efficiency, which offers favorable conditions for foreign investment," the post stated.
Within the framework of our working visit to the Sultanate of Oman, we were pleased to meet with Said bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Saqri (@SaidAlsaqri), Minister of Economy of #Oman.— Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) October 8, 2025
During the meeting, we discussed the strengthening of #economic relations, the realization of… pic.twitter.com/aIgkPken1y
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!