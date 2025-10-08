Baku and Tbilisi strengthen defense ties through UAV experience exchange
In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation plan between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia for 2025, a delegation from the Georgian Ministry of Defense visited Azerbaijan within the framework of the program “Exchange of Experience in the Field of UAVs”, Azernews reports.
According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, the Georgian delegation received a detailed briefing on the activities of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Azerbaijani Army, including their use in combat operations, organization of flight missions, and ongoing development trends in this field.
During the meeting, both sides discussed areas of mutual interest and emphasized the importance of regular experience exchange programs for enhancing cooperation and operational efficiency between the two countries’ defense institutions.
