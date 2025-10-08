420 applications, 25 nominations: 'Qızıl Pəri' to select Azerbaijan's best films [PHOTOS]

8 October 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Initiated by the Azerbaijan Professional Film Directors Guild, with the support of the Azerbaijan Guild of Actors and the Azerbaijan Producers Guild, the Azerbaijan Film Academy has completed the acceptance of applications for the 2025 Qızıl Pəri (Golden Fairy) professional film and television award competition, Azernews reports.

The application period ended on October 1. This year, 420 applications were submitted in 25 nominations, covering all categories outlined in the competition's regulations.

The competition features leading figures of the Azerbaijani film industry, film studios, and television channels in the country.

The next stage will be the work of the selection committee, which will begin its activities on October 13, 2025.

Based on the review of the materials, a maximum of 5 nominees will be determined in each category.

The Qızıl Pəri Award was established with the aim of encouraging professional achievements in the fields of cinema and television, supporting talented artists, and promoting the development of the national film industry.