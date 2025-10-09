Following liberation of our territories, 29 mass graves were discovered in these areas - President Ilham Aliyev

9 October 2025 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

One of the humanitarian tragedies resulting from Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, which lasted for over 30 years, is the disappearance of approximately 4,000 Azerbaijanis, including children, women, and the elderly. Following the liberation of our territories, 29 mass graves were discovered in these areas, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the international conference on "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons", Azernews reports.

"Forensic examinations of the remains found there confirm that the victims were subjected to horrific torture — a deeply distressing reality. The mass killing of people under torture, their inhumane burial, and attempts to conceal the traces of these crimes constitute a grave violation of international legal norms.

Clarifying the fate of those who went missing during the Karabakh War has always been a priority for us. Since 1993, the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been operating. To date, the identities of 187 individuals who went missing during the war have been confirmed, and they have been laid to rest," said President Ilham Aliyev.