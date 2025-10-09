Euronews airs reportage on Azerbaijan's Ismayilli district [PHOTOS]

9 October 2025 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

In the latest edition of its "Around Azerbaijan" series, Euronews has aired a report highlighting the transformation of Ismayilli district, Azerbaijan, as it embraces change while preserving its traditional charm, Azernews reports.

The district is embracing new residents and artisans while maintaining its traditional rural charm.

The segment, presented by reporter Anca Ulea, took viewers on a journey through Ismayilli to discover its tranquil lifestyle and enduring customs.

The reportage, titled " Disconnect in Azerbaijan's Ismayilli district, where farm-to-table is just standard living" states the following:

"Easily reached from Baku, Azerbaijan's Ismayilli District has long been a pastoral getaway for city dwellers seeking a slower pace of life. Today, a rural renaissance is underway as newcomers bring new energy and skills, creating a charming cultural blend.

In Ivanovka village, formerly the last kolkhoz in the Caucasus, visitors can explore local history at the Molokan Cultural Centre and buy honey and cheese from farmers like Andrey Antifeev, whose honey is internationally recognised.

Damir Art Gallery showcases the village's creative revival, welcoming artists from Baku, while guest houses like Ohio Inn & Café host international visitors.

Wine lovers can visit nearby Chabiant Winery, where Italian winemaker Marco Catelani uses his expertise to highlight the country's heritage grape varieties like Madrasa and Bayan Shira."