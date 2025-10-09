Instagram launches its "Oscar" for bloggers

9 October 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Instagram has announced the launch of a new award called Rings, created to honor creators who aren’t afraid to be themselves and explore new dimensions of creativity, Azernews reports.

Unlike traditional contests, the Rings Award isn’t tied to a specific content type or follower count — it embodies the very spirit of creative expression.

“Every act of creativity, big or small, can lead to something extraordinary,” the company said in an official statement.

To select the winners, Instagram assembled an international jury of renowned figures from the worlds of art, fashion, and culture. These experts nominated their favorite creators and chose the finalists.

Instagram is launching its own “Oscars” for bloggers.

In total, 25 creators from around the globe will receive the award.

Winners will be presented with both a physical and a digital ring, designed by British designer Grace Wales Bonner, known for her unique blend of fashion and culture. When winners post Stories, a golden ring will appear around their avatar, replacing the usual frame. Additionally, winners will be able to customize their profile backgrounds and the design of the like button — further highlighting their individuality and creative freedom.

The launch of Rings comes amid a shifting creator economy, with many platforms cutting payouts and revisiting monetization programs. Against this backdrop, Instagram is focusing not on financial rewards, but on prestige and symbolic recognition of creative contributions.

First Rings recipients will be announced on October 10, 2025, with Instagram planning a virtual awards ceremony featuring stars and influential creators.

Instagram aims to make the Rings Award an annual tradition, celebrating creativity in all its forms.