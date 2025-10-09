Laos establishes alternative fuel import route to secure energy supply

9 October 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Lao State Fuel Company has launched a new fuel import route through Vietnam’s Nghi Son Port to enhance energy security and ensure a stable fuel supply for Laos, according to the Lao Economic Daily on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

This new route connects the Nghi Son Special Economic Zone Port in Thanh Hoa province, Vietnam, to Laos via the Nam Kang International Checkpoint in northern Laos' Xieng Khuang province and the Nam Soi International Checkpoint in Huaphan province.

Imported fuel will be stored at the Nathong depot in Huaphan, the report noted.

The new import corridor supports the Lao government’s efforts to maintain a reliable fuel supply across the country and addresses the growing infrastructure and industrial demands in northern Laos.

Beyond securing energy needs, this initiative also strengthens bilateral trade relations between Laos and Vietnam. The launch of the route is viewed as a strategic step toward boosting energy security and fostering regional economic growth.

Currently, Laos primarily imports fuel from Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Singapore, but this new route is expected to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on any single source.

A notable feature of this development is its potential to strengthen cross-border cooperation in energy logistics, which could serve as a model for other landlocked countries in Southeast Asia striving for greater energy independence and economic integration.