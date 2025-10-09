President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of int'l conference on "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons"

9 October 2025 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of the international conference on "Uniting efforts and enhancing cooperation for addressing the issue of missing persons", Azernews reports.

"Dear conference participants,

I sincerely greet you on the occasion of the international conference dedicated to the issue of missing persons.

The issue of missing persons remains one of the most pressing humanitarian challenges facing the world today. Over the years, this problem has not diminished in relevance; on the contrary, it has become even more acute. According to the United Nations, the past twenty years have witnessed a significant increase in the number of missing persons, with 2024 marking the highest figure — nearly 57,000 individuals went missing in conflict zones. This is a tragic consequence of the disregard for international legal norms during armed conflicts.

One of the humanitarian tragedies resulting from Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan, which lasted for over 30 years, is the disappearance of approximately 4,000 Azerbaijanis, including children, women, and the elderly. Following the liberation of our territories, 29 mass graves were discovered in these areas. Forensic examinations of the remains found there confirm that the victims were subjected to horrific torture — a deeply distressing reality. The mass killing of people under torture, their inhumane burial, and attempts to conceal the traces of these crimes constitute a grave violation of international legal norms.

Clarifying the fate of those who went missing during the Karabakh War has always been a priority for us. Since 1993, the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been operating. To date, the identities of 187 individuals who went missing during the war have been confirmed, and they have been laid to rest.

The signing of the Joint Declaration and the initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on August 8, 2025, in Washington, with the participation of the President of the United States, is a significant historic event that opens up new opportunities for ensuring lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus region. The inclusion of a specific clause in the peace agreement concerning persons missing during the conflict demonstrates the importance we attach to this issue. As stipulated in the agreement, clarifying the fate of these individuals is a crucial instrument for fostering reconciliation and building an environment of trust between the parties. In this regard, the Armenian side must provide Azerbaijan with information about the locations of other mass graves where Azerbaijanis were killed and buried.

The Azerbaijani state continues to make significant efforts to draw the international community’s attention to the issue of missing persons. For the third time, our country is hosting an international event dedicated to this topic. Since 2002, Azerbaijan has initiated resolutions at the UN General Assembly on missing persons, encouraging states and international organizations to take necessary measures in this regard. In my view, the United Nations should further intensify its efforts in this area.

I am confident that the discussions to be held within the framework of this conference will make an important contribution to strengthening international cooperation in addressing the issue of missing persons.

Once again, I welcome you all and wish the conference every success," the address reads.