Baku Fintech Forum 2025 kicks off

9 October 2025 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The Baku Fintech Forum 2025 has officially opened, bringing together leading voices from the global financial technology ecosystem, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina) in partnership with the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Banks Association, the forum serves as a key platform for discussing the future of financial technologies.

The event has attracted participants from numerous countries, including representatives of international financial institutions, fintech companies, banks, and other financial organizations.

Today's agenda focuses on Open Banking — a transformative development in the financial services industry that promises to enhance connectivity, transparency, and customer control. In the second panel session, titled "Open Banking – A New Era of Financial Connectivity," key industry leaders will share their insights and experiences.

The discussion will be moderated by Mustafa Baltaci, CEO of Cüzdan, and will feature speakers including:

Yuliya Salekhova, Deputy Chairwoman of the Association of Payment Organizations of Kazakhstan

Fidan Tofidi, Head of Fintech and Innovations Department at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan

Edgar Abdullayev, Executive Director of United Payment

Rasim Khammadov, CEO of Expresspay

Nazrin Ismayilova, Chief Product Officer at Epoint

Throughout the forum, local and international experts will engage in discussions on recent innovations in the fintech sector. Participants will also share their forecasts for the industry and exchange views on how fintech is shaping the broader financial landscape.

The agenda includes panel discussions on a wide range of topics such as digital payments, artificial intelligence, fraud prevention, and cybersecurity. The forum will also feature the signing of new partnerships, further strengthening collaboration in the fintech sphere.