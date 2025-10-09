Vladimir Putin pledges punishment for those behind AZAL plane crash
President of Russia Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over the crash of a passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) during a one-on-one meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe, Azernews reports.
It was noted that the investigation into the incident is ongoing and is expected to be completed soon.
Speaking about the incident, the Russian president stated that there had been airspace incursions into Russia on that day, and the Russian Air Force opened fire. Although the aircraft itself was not directly targeted, fragments struck it. In this regard, compensation will be provided, and those responsible will be held accountable.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!