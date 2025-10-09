Vladimir Putin pledges punishment for those behind AZAL plane crash

9 October 2025 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of Russia Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences over the crash of a passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) during a one-on-one meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe, Azernews reports.

It was noted that the investigation into the incident is ongoing and is expected to be completed soon.

Speaking about the incident, the Russian president stated that there had been airspace incursions into Russia on that day, and the Russian Air Force opened fire. Although the aircraft itself was not directly targeted, fragments struck it. In this regard, compensation will be provided, and those responsible will be held accountable.