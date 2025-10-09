FinTech startups to shape tomorrow’s economy, says leading European Venture Fund

9 October 2025 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

“We invest in early-stage startups, with ‘FinTech’—financial technologies—being one of our main areas of focus. One of our portfolio companies is the Azerbaijan-based startup ePoint, which is also a partner of this event, making their presence here especially meaningful for us,” said Güncə Önür, Managing Partner at Startup Wise Guys, a European venture fund, speaking at the Baku Fintech Forum 2025, Azernews reports.

According to Önür, FinTech is not limited to a single sector but encompasses more than 20 subfields. “The concept of ‘money’ goes far beyond payments. Many areas that touch people’s daily lives fall under this umbrella.”

She added, “When looking at FinTech overall, it ranks among the top three sectors for venture capital investments not only in Turkey and Azerbaijan but globally.”

A strong FinTech ecosystem, she emphasized, reflects not only the success of companies in the sector but also the robustness of a country’s banking system. “This facilitates smoother international money transfers and attracts attention from global investors and multinational companies, leading to increased capital flow and economic growth.”

For Startup Wise Guys, FinTech is more than just an investment area—it’s a sector that influences entire ecosystems. Given its direct connection to money and finance, regulation is inevitable and often stringent, due to the inherent risks involved.

“While regulations, permits, and licenses may pose challenges for startups looking to enter FinTech, overcoming these barriers ultimately provides a protective framework,” Önür explained. “Trust and reliability are essential in this field.”

When evaluating FinTech startups, the fund prioritizes the quality of the team. “Strong, knowledgeable, and experienced teams are the most important criterion for us. Even if a startup hasn’t launched a product yet, we assess whether they are working with the right partners and actively building relationships within the ecosystem. We also check if they have done their homework—research, analysis, awareness of competition, and regulatory requirements. These factors are crucial.”

Önür concluded by emphasizing FinTech’s strategic importance for venture capital investors: “There is a saying in the industry: ‘Every startup will eventually become a FinTech startup.’ FinTech appeals not only to companies operating directly in financial technologies but also to startups in other fields.”

She noted that the world’s largest venture funds actively invest in FinTech despite its challenges. “These challenges exist to protect the sector. Rather than fighting the regulatory environment, entrepreneurs should focus on understanding the reasons behind the rules and learning how to navigate them. This is one of the most valuable skills for founders.”