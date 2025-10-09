Russia provides full assistance in investigating causes of AZAL plane crash - Putin

9 October 2025 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

“We are, of course, as agreed, providing every possible assistance to the investigation. The investigation is nearing completion,” the Russian President added.

Russia is providing full assistance in investigating the causes of the AZAL plane crash, said President of Russia Vladimir Putin during a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!