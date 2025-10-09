Construction of two major data centers begins in Azerbaijan

9 October 2025 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

Construction of two new data centers has officially begun in Azerbaijan this year, marking a significant step in the country’s digital infrastructure development.

Azernews reports that the announcement was made by Farrukh Farajullayev, Director of the Commercial Department at AzInTelecom, during the Baku Fintech Forum 2025.

Farajullayev noted that both facilities are expected to be completed by 2027. “These data centers will not only be the largest in Azerbaijan but also among the biggest in the region,” he said.

One of the data centers is being built in the Hajigabul district, while the other will be located in the Absheron region.