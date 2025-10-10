State Employment Agency continues self-employment program in liberated territories

10 October 2025 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population continues implementing the self-employment program for residents resettled in the territories liberated from occupation, Azernews reports.

The Agency reported that another group of residents in the districts of Aghdara, Jabrayil, Lachin, and Zangilan has received goods and equipment within the framework of the program.

With the assets provided, participants have established small businesses in various fields, including men’s barbershops, auto repair services, flour product manufacturing, small tailoring workshops, women’s beauty salons, sheep and goat farming, beekeeping, and more.

The program participants expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the support provided. They emphasized their commitment to further expand their businesses established under the self-employment initiative.

As part of the Great Return program, nearly 500 families who have been resettled in their native lands have already set up their own farms and small enterprises through the self-employment program.