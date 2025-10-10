SOCAR's Azneft signs MoU with Singaporean companies

10 October 2025 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), through its Azneft Production Union, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based companies Kranji Solution and MySep Pte.

Azernews reports that the MoU was signed by Tofiq Heydarov, Chief Engineer and First Deputy Director General of Azneft, Michel van Vorselen, Technical Director of Kranji Solution, and Guy Hellinx, Head of MySep Pte.

Under the agreement, the gas collection and transportation systems operated by Azneft’s oil and gas production departments will undergo modernization of their separators to align with current operational standards. Additionally, training will be provided to 10 local specialists in the field.

As a result of the collaboration, local engineers will be equipped to independently carry out tasks related to the design, diagnostics, performance optimization, and compliance of separators. This initiative is expected to significantly reduce the risk of complications in the gas gathering and transportation systems, while enhancing their efficiency and reliability.