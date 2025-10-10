Strategic directions vital for future of Organization of Turkic States

10 October 2025 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Several strategic directions are of particular importance for the future development of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Azerbaijani MP Vasif Qafarov said during today’s plenary session of the Milli Majlis, Azernews reports.

According to Qafarov, the creation of a common defense and security system should be considered a top priority.

“To this end, establishing a ‘Turkic Defense Alliance’ and forming a unified military planning system will be of great importance,” he noted.

The MP also emphasized that, given the growing cyber threats of the modern era, the creation of a “Turkic Joint Cyber Defense Center” would contribute to ensuring information sovereignty among member states.

“In addition, establishing a ‘Turkic World Media Platform’ will be crucial for making our collective voice heard more clearly in the global information space. This initiative will unite Turkic nations in the media sphere through a common information strategy,” Qafarov added.