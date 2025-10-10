Kylian Mbappé highlights importance of taking Azerbaijan game seriously

10 October 2025 15:22 (UTC+04:00)

Kylian Mbappé has emphasized the importance of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match against Azerbaijan, stressing that the French national team must give it their full attention before turning their focus to Iceland, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference in Paris, the 27-year-old forward remarked that every game presents unique challenges, and securing a win remains crucial. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s recent draw with Ukraine in Baku, noting that this result demonstrated the team's resilience and should not be underestimated.

"This match is just as important as the one against Iceland," Mbappé said, underlining that the ultimate objective is to qualify for the World Cup. He added that the team must remain fully committed until that goal is achieved.

Discussing his own readiness, the French star confirmed that he felt physically fit and prepared to play. He expressed confidence in his ability to contribute and mentioned that the head coach had no objections to his involvement. Mbappé also noted that he would be participating in the final training session ahead of the fixture and reported no health concerns.

The France vs. Azerbaijan qualifier is set to take place on October 10 at the Parc des Princes stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 22:45 (Baku time).