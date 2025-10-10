Azerbaijan to host first-ever International Watercolor Festival

10 October 2025 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan will host Art Has No Borders International Watercolor Festival for the first time, Azernews reports. The official opening will take place on October 14 at the Khatai Arts Center.

This festival is more than just an exhibition, it is a true celebration of creativity and the transformative power of art. Its aim is to highlight the healing potential of painting, support the creative abilities of children and youth with special needs, assist their social integration, and inspire a deep appreciation for art in everyone. As part of the event, there will be masterclasses and open-air painting sessions (plein airs) for both young and adult artists with special needs.

The festival will bring together 18 renowned watercolor artists from 12 countries, including Azerbaijan, Spain, Slovakia, Iran, Pakistan, Turkiye, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Russia, Canada, India, and others. The artists will not only present their works but also deliver live art performances.

Around 30 of the best works will be displayed at the opening ceremony. All participants will receive international certificates and commemorative gifts from sponsors. The artworks will also be compiled into a digital catalog.

The program begins on October 14 at the Khatai Arts Center with the official opening ceremony, an exhibition featuring artists with special needs alongside invited masters, and a series of demonstration performances. On October 15, participants will take an excursion to Gobustan to explore Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage. The festival concludes on October 16 at the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan with a joint exhibition of national and international artists and a closing ceremony.

The motto of the festival is: "The world is beautiful in color! Let’s unite our worlds through the power of art!"

The event is organized by IWS Art for Healing (International Watercolor Society), with support from Pasha Holding, Khatai Arts Center, artist Mehriban Alishova, IWS Azerbaijan, IWS Khatai Arts Center, IWS Ecaz Art, the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts,Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company, and the Khatai District Executive Power.

Curators of the event are Elminaz Gahramanova and Sabina Iskandar, and the coordinators are Rahim Ibrahimov and Yashar Birinci.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.