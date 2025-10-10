TIME includes Hyundai’s Xcient among top inventions of 2025

10 October 2025 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Hyundai Motor announced on Friday that its groundbreaking Xcient Fuel Cell truck has been selected as one of TIME magazine’s Best Inventions of 2025. The recognition highlights the truck’s pioneering role as the world’s first mass-produced hydrogen-powered heavy-duty vehicle,Azernews reports,citing Korean media.

Developed in partnership with California-based autonomous driving technology firm PlusAI, the 8-ton Xcient truck combines cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell technology with advanced automation. PlusAI is best known for its SuperDrive™ system, a Level 4 autonomous driving solution that allows vehicles to operate entirely without human intervention under certain conditions.

For over 20 years, TIME has been curating its annual Best Inventions list, celebrating 300 innovations that are transforming how people live, work, and interact with the world. Entries are evaluated based on criteria such as originality, effectiveness, ambition, and societal impact. Hyundai’s Xcient stood out in categories such as sustainability, mobility, and robotics.

The Xcient truck is powered by a 350-kilowatt high-efficiency electric motor, supported by a 180-kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell stack and a 72-kilowatt-hour high-voltage battery. Since its global debut in 2020, the truck has been deployed across 10 countries—including South Korea, the U.S., Switzerland, Germany, New Zealand, and Israel—and has collectively logged nearly 10 million miles in real-world commercial use.

As part of the NorCAL ZERO project in California, the Xcient truck is already helping to reshape freight transportation in the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Valley by providing a zero-emission alternative to diesel-powered fleets. The initiative is one of the largest commercial deployments of hydrogen fuel cell trucks in the United States to date.

“This recognition by TIME is a powerful testament to what innovation and collaboration can achieve,” said Park Chul-youn, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Motor’s Global Commercial Vehicle Business Division. “Through hydrogen-powered mobility, we’re working to build a safer, cleaner freight ecosystem. Our partnership with PlusAI is a key part of that vision.”

In addition to its technical achievements, the Xcient truck also represents Hyundai's broader commitment to carbon neutrality and the future of clean logistics. With plans to scale up hydrogen infrastructure and expand its commercial fuel cell lineup, Hyundai is positioning itself as a leader in the next generation of sustainable transportation.