Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discuss support mechanisms for entrepreneurs
Efforts to support entrepreneurs through concessional financial mechanisms were discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.
Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, a meeting was held with representatives of Kazakhstan’s DAMU Entrepreneurship Development Fund at the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund.
During the meeting, the sides reviewed the steps taken to support business entities through preferential financial instruments. They also exchanged views on the progress made under the memorandum of understanding signed between the two institutions, and discussed prospects for future cooperation.
