Discussion on children's literature held in Baku [PHOTOS]

A literary discussion has been organized between prominent figures of contemporary children's literature and young people at the F. Kocharli National Children's Library, Azernews reports.

In her opening speech, the library director, Shahla Gambarova, emphasized the importance of such meetings in the development of children's literature.

Writer Aygun Baghirli spoke about the responsibility of authors in promoting children's literature and the importance of works directed at children that instill educational and moral values. She also added an interactive element to the discussion by paying attention to the ideas and suggestions of the young participants.

As part of the event, interesting questions such as "What is the role of literature in human life?" and "What would life be like without literature?" were addressed to the audience.

Zahid Khalil, a prominent representative of Azerbaijani children's literature, highlighted the important role literature plays in shaping human thinking. According to him, intuition, which leads to discoveries, is shaped by literature.

Student participants in the discussion emphasized that literature enriches a person's spiritual world, develops language and empathy skills, and expands the imagination.

The well-known pedagogue-poet İbrahim Yusifoğlu, in his speech, talked about the importance of the press in promoting children's literature, noting the role of newspapers and magazines such as "Azərbaycan Pioneri", "Savalan", and "Göyərçin". Writers Mehriban Naghiyeva, Gulzar Ibrahimova, and Nurlana Ishiq shared their thoughts on the publication of children's literature works, existing challenges, and the role of publishing houses in this regard. Gülzar İbrahimova pointed out that parents were the first promoters of children's literature.

During the discussion, information was also presented about the projects implemented by the Republic Children's Library in this field, including video summaries of books based on artificial intelligence technologies. At the end of the event, writers presented selected copies of their works as gifts to young readers.

The main goal of the event was to increase young people's interest in literature, discuss the development trends of contemporary children's literature, and bring together writers with the new generation of readers.