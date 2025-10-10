Azerbaijani MPs to visit Türkiye for Zero Waste Forum

10 October 2025 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Natural Resources, Energy, and Ecology Sadiq Qurbanov and MP Kamal Jafarov will pay an official visit to Türkiye from October 12 to 18, Azernews reports, citing the Milli Majlis Press and Public Relations Department.

The Azerbaijani lawmakers will hold bilateral meetings in Ankara and Istanbul with representatives of Türkiye’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and the Zero Waste Foundation.

During the visit, they will also participate in the Zero Waste Forum, which focuses on sustainable environmental management, waste reduction, and climate resilience initiatives.

The visit aims to further strengthen environmental cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, promoting the exchange of expertise in green policy, urban sustainability, and climate adaptation practices.