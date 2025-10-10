Why FinTech matters: Unlocking economic growth and financial inclusion in Azerbaijan

10 October 2025 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

In today’s digital economy, financial technology—FinTech—is more than just a buzzword; it has become a critical driver of economic growth, innovation, and financial inclusion worldwide. By transforming how financial services are delivered, FinTech empowers individuals and businesses, lowers transaction costs, and enhances transparency. For emerging economies like Azerbaijan, embracing FinTech is pivotal to accelerating modernization, attracting investment, and integrating into the global financial ecosystem.

The Baku Fintech Forum 2025 opened recently as a landmark event, bringing together leading voices from the international FinTech community. Organized by the Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina) alongside the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Banks Association, the forum provides a vital platform to discuss emerging trends, regulatory challenges, and the future trajectory of financial technologies in the country.

In a move that underscores Azerbaijan’s ambition to expand its FinTech influence beyond national borders, the Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina) signed two key memoranda of understanding during the Baku Fintech Forum 2025 — one with the Turkish Fintech Association, and another with an international consulting firm.

These strategic agreements aim to deepen cooperation in the development of financial technologies, foster the exchange of expertise, and promote innovative solutions across both domestic and international markets.

These partnerships reflect Azerbaijan’s growing recognition of FinTech as a cross-border industry. Turkiye, with its advanced digital finance ecosystem, serves as a valuable partner for knowledge transfer, market access, and joint innovation. Meanwhile, collaboration with a global consultancy firm will likely provide Azerbaijan with insights into best practices, global compliance standards, and scaling strategies—crucial for positioning itself competitively on the international FinTech map.

By establishing these alliances, Azerbaijan is not only enhancing its domestic capabilities but also signalling its readiness to integrate into global FinTech value chains. Such steps are particularly vital as the country seeks to build a knowledge-driven economy and become a digital bridge between Europe and Asia.

One of the foremost challenges Azerbaijan faces is the need to update its legislative framework to keep pace with rapidly evolving FinTech innovations. Zakir Nuriyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), highlighted this at the forum, emphasizing the urgency of regulatory reforms, particularly in how electronic money institutions manage customer funds.

Currently, electronic money institutions must hold funds in multiple banks—a practice already mandated for insurance companies to mitigate risks. Extending this requirement to fintech firms will not only protect consumer assets but also enhance systemic stability within the digital payment ecosystem. Such regulatory enhancements are critical as Azerbaijan seeks to foster financial inclusion and facilitate the adoption of modern financial services.

This regulatory approach signals a pragmatic balance between innovation and risk management. While overly rigid rules can stifle startups, thoughtful legislation can build public trust and attract international investors wary of unregulated markets. Azerbaijan’s move mirrors global trends where governments recognize the importance of a secure yet flexible legal framework to nurture FinTech growth.

Beyond regulation, the backbone of FinTech’s success lies in cybersecurity. Elnur Aliyev, First Deputy Minister of Economy, underscored cybersecurity’s integral role in economic security and national competitiveness during the CIDC 2025 cybersecurity festival.

In the digital era, the intertwining of regulatory frameworks, advanced technology, and skilled human capital forms the triad essential for resilience against cyber threats. Azerbaijan’s National Strategy on Information and Cybersecurity (2023–2027) exemplifies this holistic approach by prioritizing the protection of critical infrastructure, establishing training centers, and fostering public-private collaboration.

Moreover, initiatives like the Coursera National Academy, which has enrolled nearly 40,000 citizens in digital and cybersecurity courses, demonstrate Azerbaijan’s commitment to building a knowledgeable workforce prepared to support and secure its burgeoning FinTech sector.

The focus on cybersecurity reflects a sophisticated understanding that digital innovation cannot flourish without robust defense mechanisms. For Azerbaijan, investing in cyber talent is a forward-looking strategy to safeguard financial ecosystems and promote investor confidence—both vital for sustaining growth in an interconnected world where cyberattacks can have devastating economic consequences.

Infrastructure development is another cornerstone supporting Azerbaijan’s digital transformation. The commencement of construction for two major data centers, as announced by Farrukh Farajullayev from AzInTelecom at the forum, represents a strategic investment to bolster the country’s digital backbone.

Set to be among the largest in the region upon completion in 2027, these facilities in Hajigabul and Absheron will provide critical support for data processing and storage, essential for scalable FinTech operations.

Building robust data infrastructure domestically not only reduces dependency on foreign servers but also enhances data sovereignty—a growing priority in global digital policy. This move enables Azerbaijan to offer reliable, secure, and high-speed services, attracting fintech startups and global investors alike.

Highlighting the investment potential, Güncə Önür, Managing Partner at the European venture fund Startup Wise Guys, emphasized that FinTech transcends a single sector, spanning over 20 subfields touching daily lives. The fund actively invests in early-stage startups, including the Azerbaijan-based ePoint, reflecting confidence in the local innovation landscape.

Önür stressed the importance of strong teams, strategic partnerships, and regulatory awareness in evaluating startups. Despite regulatory challenges, these barriers provide a protective framework essential for building trust and sustainability.

The venture capital interest signals a maturation of Azerbaijan’s startup ecosystem and its alignment with global innovation hubs. The notion that “every startup will eventually become a FinTech startup” encapsulates FinTech’s pervasive influence, underscoring its role as a catalyst for broader digital economy growth.

Azerbaijan stands at a critical juncture in its digital transformation journey. The convergence of regulatory modernization, cybersecurity investment, infrastructure development, and venture capital engagement paints a promising picture for the country’s FinTech future.

However, realizing this potential requires continuous collaboration among policymakers, private sector stakeholders, and international partners to create an environment where innovation thrives securely and inclusively. By doing so, Azerbaijan can position itself as a regional FinTech hub, unlocking new opportunities for economic growth and integration into the global digital economy.