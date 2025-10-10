ASCO expands fleet with innovative, eco-friendly Ro-Pax ferry

10 October 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The construction of a new-generation Ro-Pax ferry, commissioned by ASCO (Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company) — part of AZCON Holding — at the Baku Shipyard (BGZ) is progressing according to schedule, Azernews reports, citing the company.

The company notes that 70 percent of the overall project has been completed, and 99 percent of the hull and engineering works have already been finished, while procurement and supply operations have advanced by 94 percent.

At the same time, electrical installation, machinery assembly, insulation, and construction of the living quarters are underway. Once completed, this will become the third Ro-Pax type vessel in ASCO’s fleet. The ship is expected to play a vital role in ensuring the continuity and sustainability of cargo and passenger transportation across the Caspian Sea and along the Middle Corridor — the growing transcontinental transport route connecting Asia and Europe.

Compared to its predecessors, the new ferry incorporates several structural and functional innovations. It will feature a 3-ton utility crane, additional compressed air storage tanks, and a dedicated power supply system for refrigerated containers. Moreover, the vessel will be equipped with an infrastructure for detecting hazardous gases in the cargo section, enhancing operational safety.

Further upgrades include an enhanced foam-based fire extinguishing system, the installation of two sliding doors, one metal door, and an additional hatch, as well as an automatic railway track alignment system and an advanced braking system on the cargo platform.

The ship’s main engine room will also see major improvements, including an integrated cooling system, two service hatches, and two maintenance cranes to facilitate operations and safety.

The project, being implemented in line with energy efficiency principles and environmental protection standards, demonstrates Azerbaijan’s continued commitment to developing a modern, eco-friendly maritime fleet to support its growing role in Eurasian trade logistics.