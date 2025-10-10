AzInTelecom showcases digital solutions at "Digital Bridge 2025" Forum in Kazakhstan

10 October 2025 13:01 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

AzInTelecom LLC participated in the "Digital Bridge 2025" forum held in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, showcasing its latest digital products and services, Azernews reports.

Throughout the three-day event, AzInTelecom operated an interactive booth where forum attendees were introduced to the company’s digital solutions and services in detail.

Farrukh Farajullayev, Director of the Commercial Department at AzInTelecom, took part in panel discussions, where he spoke about the impact of artificial intelligence on business operations and highlighted the company’s role in supporting Azerbaijan’s digital transformation. He emphasized that the integration of AI models into cloud and biometric technologies is driving innovation in both sectors, while enhancing agility in business and government services.

During the event, AzInTelecom’s delegation also held meetings with representatives of several international companies to explore potential partnerships. Notable meetings included discussions with executives from Microsoft, VK Tech, and the Turkish Service Exporters’ Association, focusing on opportunities in digitalization and technological collaboration.

The forum featured a range of activities including the official opening of the International Artificial Intelligence Center, startup competitions, panel discussions, tech exhibitions, awards ceremonies, and thematic dialogues, making it one of the region’s most dynamic platforms for digital innovation.