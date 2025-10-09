Ferrari shares drop after guidance update

9 October 2025 20:55 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Ferrari NV’s stock plunged over 11% on Thursday following the company’s updated guidance for 2025 and 2030. The luxury automaker now expects net revenue for 2025 to exceed €7.1 billion, up from the previous estimate of €7 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) are also projected to rise to €8.80, compared to the earlier forecast of €8.60, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!