Ferrari shares drop after guidance update
Ferrari NV’s stock plunged over 11% on Thursday following the company’s updated guidance for 2025 and 2030. The luxury automaker now expects net revenue for 2025 to exceed €7.1 billion, up from the previous estimate of €7 billion. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) are also projected to rise to €8.80, compared to the earlier forecast of €8.60, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
