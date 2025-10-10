Azernews.Az

Consumer prices in Azerbaijan show moderate rise amid stable economic condition

10 October 2025 16:25 (UTC+04:00)
Consumer prices in Azerbaijan show moderate rise amid stable economic condition
Akbar Novruz
In January–September of this year, consumer prices in Azerbaijan rose by 5.7 percent compared to the same period last year, reflecting a balanced upward trend across various categories, Azernews reports.

