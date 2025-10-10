Third European Delights Culinary Festival to be held in Baku

10 October 2025 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan, in cooperation with the embassies of EU member states, will hold the third edition of the European Delights Culinary Festival, Azernews reports.

The open-air event aims to showcase European cuisine to the Azerbaijani public.

Anyone interested in learning more about European cuisine and participating in masterclasses and culinary competitions is welcome to attend the festival, which will take place on October 11 from 13:00 to 19:00 at European Games Park (behind the Water Sports Complex).

At the festival, the embassies of Belgium, France, Greece, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and Ukraine will present dishes from their national cuisines to guests.

At the EU Delegation's stand, well-known food bloggers Elmira Gadirova and Nezaket Jafarova will host culinary master classes. Local farmers will also offer organic food products produced with the support of EU-funded projects.

"We are delighted to organize the European Delights Culinary Festival in Baku for the third time. We invite everyone to join us on a culinary journey through Europe and enjoy unforgettable flavors, live music, culinary quizzes, and much more," said Gediminas Varanavičius, Chargé d'Affaires of the EU Delegation.

Winners of the quizzes held during the event will receive various prizes, including the "European Delights" cookbook, a collection of traditional recipes from all 27 EU member states, published by the EU Delegation and translated into Azerbaijani. The book is also available in electronic format on the official website of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan.

The event will also feature an award ceremony for the winners of culinary and art competitions on European cuisine, organized by the "Azeri Home Chef" Facebook page. Dishes prepared by the competition participants will be showcased at the event.

The festival will be accompanied by live performances by local musicians singing in both Azerbaijani and European languages.