National Art Museum displays art works by Honored Artist Arif Alasgarov [PHOTOS]

10 October 2025 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Art Museum has opened an exhibition "Old Baku: Longing and Emotions" by Honored Artist and Professor Arif Alasgarov, Azernews reports.

Over 60 works created by the artist in different years are showcased at the exhibition, organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan National Art Museum. The retrospective exhibition covers both Arif Alasgarov's classic works and his more recent graphic and painting pieces.

During the opening, director of the Azerbaijan National Art Museum Shirin Malikova, People's Artist Arif Huseynov, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, People's Artist, Professor Salhab Mammadov, Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan Academy of Fine Arts, People's Artist, Professor Fuad Salayev, Advisor to the Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Honored Art Worker, Professor Valida Mammadova, and the Head of the "Design" Department at the Azerbaijan Academy of Fine Arts, Associate Professor Faig Dadashov delivered speeches.

They highlighted the artist's invaluable contributions to Azerbaijani visual arts through his multifaceted creativity, shared memorable experiences of collaborating with him, and reflected on his pioneering achievements in the field of art education.

At the end of the event, Honored Artist and Professor Arif Alasgarov expressed his gratitude for the comments on his work and for the value placed on art in general.

Following the speeches, the participants had the opportunity to explore the exhibition in more detail.

The exhibition features the artist's works in both graphic arts and painting, reflecting themes such as the lives of ordinary people, intergenerational relationships, love, the meaning and beginning of existence.

A special focus in many of his paintings is Icherisheher (the Old City), which embodies the nostalgic spirit of Baku and the poetic bridge he has created between the past and the present.

The exhibition "Old Baku: Longing and Emotions" will be open to visitors until October 26.

Established in 1937, the Azerbaijan National Art Museum presents art lovers with outstanding examples of Western European decorative and applied arts.

The museum's permanent collection features over 3,000 works displayed across 60 galleries, with an additional 12,000 pieces preserved in its archives. Visitors can admire masterpieces by renowned artists from Italy, France, Germany, and Poland.

The museum has also played host to numerous prestigious international exhibitions, highlighting the works of world-famous artists.

These exhibitions have not only drawn the attention of art enthusiasts but have also played a significant role in fostering cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other nations.