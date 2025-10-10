Azerbaijani boxer becomes two-time European Champion [PHOTOS]

10 October 2025 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani boxer Bilalhabashi Nazarov (50 kg) has won the gold medal at European Boxing U19 Championship in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Azernews reports.

In the final, Bilalhabashi Nazarov faced Italian boxer Tommaso Orlando.

The match ended with a confident victory for the national boxer. He defeated his opponent with a 5-0 score, securing his second consecutive European champion title.

Banuchickek Nasirli (48 kg), on the other hand, competed against Matilda Fraqnye (France) in the final. After a hard-fought contest, Nasirli claimed the silver medal as her opponent emerged victorious.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team won a total of 5 medals at the European Championship. Previously, Zidan Humbatov (55 kg), Subhan Babayev (60 kg), and Ilkana Ahmadova (+80 kg) had each secured third place.

The Azerbaijani boxers who won 1 gold, 1 silver, and 3 bronze medals will return to their homeland on October 11.

Approximately 105 female and 189 male boxers from 33 countries are participating in the tournament.

Boxing is recognized as one of the oldest sports in human history, with the earliest records of the sport dating back to ancient Egypt around 3,000 BC.

The Greeks introduced boxing to the ancient Olympic Games in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was founded, and in 1946, it was renamed the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

Azerbaijan hosted its first boxing championship in 1926, with national boxers claiming first place. Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has been a full member of AIBA.

Azerbaijani boxers have earned numerous prestigious accolades in international competitions. Aghasi Mammadov made history by becoming Azerbaijan's first gold medalist at the World Championships. Fuad Asadov also earned a spot on the podium at the 2004 Summer Olympics.

Azerbaijan has been selected several times to host major boxing events.

The country previously hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which served as the main qualification tournament for the London 2012 Olympics.

In 2019, Baku hosted the AIBA Youth World Championships, marking the first youth competition to act as a qualifier for the 2010 Singapore Olympics.