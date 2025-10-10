Azernews.Az

Friday October 10 2025

Cambodia's export up in first 9 months of 2025

10 October 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)
Cambodia exported goods worth approximately 22.39 billion U.S. dollars in the first nine months of 2025, marking a 12.9% increase compared to 19.83 billion dollars during the same period in 2024, according to a report released Friday by the General Department of Customs and Excise, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

