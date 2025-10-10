Cambodia's export up in first 9 months of 2025
Cambodia exported goods worth approximately 22.39 billion U.S. dollars in the first nine months of 2025, marking a 12.9% increase compared to 19.83 billion dollars during the same period in 2024, according to a report released Friday by the General Department of Customs and Excise, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!