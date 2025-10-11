Mud volcano erupts in Baku’s Garadagh district [VIDEO]

11 October 2025 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

A mud volcano erupted in a mountainous area near the Sahil settlement of Baku’s Garadagh district at 08:27 a.m. on October 11, 2025, Azernews reports, citing the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry (MES).

The Ministry noted that specialists are currently studying the eruption and its aftermath.

“Our experts are conducting on-site observations and assessing the environmental impact,” Ministry’s spokeperson Ibrahimova said.

MES also issued a statement noting that, following a report about the eruption near the Səngəçal settlement, the ministry’s Aviation Unit dispatched a helicopter to survey the area.

During the aerial inspection, no signs of fire were observed, and it was determined that the eruption poses no threat to nearby residential areas. Authorities emphasized that the situation is under control and that relevant agencies are continuing their coordinated response.

Mud volcanoes are a well-known geological phenomenon in Azerbaijan, home to nearly half of the world’s active mud volcanoes. These natural formations periodically release a mixture of gas, mud, and water from deep underground, often accompanied by minor tremors. While visually dramatic, such eruptions rarely cause significant damage or endanger human life.

Officials said that monitoring efforts will continue in the coming days to ensure the safety of nearby communities and to study the geological dynamics behind the latest eruption.