Sabah faces NTD in key round 2 match of Azerbaijan Basketball League

11 October 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Basketball League continues today with another exciting clash in the second round of competition. Defending champions Sabah will go head-to-head against NTD in what promises to be one of the standout games of the week.

Azernews reports that the game will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, with tip-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The match is expected to draw considerable attention from basketball fans eager to see whether Sabah can maintain its winning momentum and reaffirm its dominance in Azerbaijani basketball.

So far, Round 2 has produced several dynamic performances. Neftçi secured a commanding 92–68 victory over Shaki, while Ordu convincingly defeated Quba 96–68. Meanwhile, Absheron Lions narrowly edged Ganja in a high-intensity battle, winning 96–94.

The second round of the Azerbaijan Basketball League will officially conclude on October 12, setting the stage for what promises to be a competitive and action-packed season ahead.