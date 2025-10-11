Participants of Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons pray at Zangilan Mosque [PHOTOS]

11 October 2025 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons, participants of the international conference titled “Combining Efforts and Expanding Cooperation to Resolve the Issue of Missing Persons” performed prayers at the Zangilan Mosque, Azernews reports.

The conference participants visited the newly constructed mosque in Zangilan as part of their trip to the liberated territories. They were briefed on the mosque’s history and architectural features before offering prayers and reciting supplications inside the mosque.

It should be noted that after Zangilan’s liberation in 2020, the remnants of the historic Imam Hussein Mosque located nearby were restored. The foundation of the new mosque was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on April 26, 2023, and its construction has since been completed.