Turkiye’s Iğdır university holds international conference on Dede Qorqud [PHOTOS]

11 October 2025 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

An international conference dedicated to the legendary Dede Qorqud epic was recently held at Iğdır University in Turkiye.

Azernews reports that the event was organized with the initiative of Azerbaijan’s Consulate in Iğdır and supported by the Iğdır Azerbaijan House, as well as the administrations of Iğdır University and Nakhchivan State University.

Participants of the conference highlighted the epic’s scientific and moral significance, recognizing it as a cornerstone of the cultural heritage of the Turkic world. The event was attended by prominent figures including Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Iğdır Zamin Aliyev, Iğdır Governor Ercan Turan, Iğdır University Rector Ekrem Gürel, and Nakhchivan State University Rector Elbrus Isayev.

Opening the conference, Governor Ercan Turan described the Dede Qorqud epic as the cultural code of the Oghuz Turks. He emphasized that the traditions and values expressed in the epic’s stories and songs remain relevant today, noting that the path to strengthening Turkic nations lies in unity and solidarity. Turan also highlighted the close cooperation and dialogue between the Presidents of Turkiye and Azerbaijan as a guarantee for regional peace and stability.

Rector Ekrem Gürel discussed how the epic reflects Turkish attitudes toward family and society, encapsulating the broader worldview of the Turkic world. He expressed confidence that the conference, with the participation of distinguished Turkish and Azerbaijani scholars, would inspire new initiatives across literature, history, linguistics, arts, and sociology.

Rector Elbrus Isayev underscored the epic’s role in uniting the Turkic world and encouraged young people to study and appreciate this timeless work. Meanwhile, Consul General Zamin Aliyev stressed that Dede Qorqud is not only a literary masterpiece but also a key element of national identity and spiritual heritage, noting its inclusion in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Ziya Zakir Acar, head of “Iğdır Azerbaijan House,” highlighted that the epic has been preserved and passed down through generations in both Azerbaijan and Turkiye, instilling core values such as family, love for the homeland, heroism, hospitality, respect for elders, and care for the young. He called on youth to study the epic deeply, emphasizing that “a nation without knowledge of its history has no future.”

The conference also featured a video tribute to Professor Kamal Abdulla, Rector of Azerbaijan University of Languages, on his 75th birthday. The event continued with two sessions attended by scholars from Azerbaijan and Turkiye.