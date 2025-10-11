Azerbaijan produces 7,788 tons of tea in January–August 2025

11 October 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan produced 7,788 tons of tea in the first eight months of 2025, Azernews reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

Tea production decreased by 5.2 percent, or 428.7 tons, compared to the same period last year. As of September 1, the country’s finished tea stock stood at 84.9 tons.

During the same period, Azerbaijan exported 492 tons of tea worth $4.5 million. Tea exports increased by $90,000, or 2 percent, in value terms, and by 3 tons, or 0.6 percent, in volume compared to the corresponding period of 2024.

Meanwhile, tea imports amounted to 8,861 tons worth $54.5 million, showing an 8 percent (or $4 million) increase in value but a 9.2 percent (902 tons) decrease in volume.

In the first eight months of this year, tea imports accounted for 0.36 percent of Azerbaijan’s total imports, while tea exports made up 0.03 percent of the country’s total exports.